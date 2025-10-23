Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has paid tribute to the late Nigerian Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

He described him as a “unique figure in musical history” who combined art and political activism in a way that changed global music.

Obama made the remarks in a video message posted on his social media accounts on Wednesday night, October 22, 2025, where he announced the release of a new podcast titled “Fela Kuti: Fear No Man.”

The 12-episode documentary series was produced by Higher Ground, a media company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama.

“He is a musical genius from Nigeria who made some music that I really love, combining funk, jazz, and soul into a whole new genre called Afrobeat,” Obama said in the video. “It’s a beautiful show about a unique figure in musical history who mixed art with activism.”

The podcast explores Fela Kuti’s life, from his childhood in Abeokuta, Nigeria, to his rise to fame.

It includes interviews with members of the Kuti family, including Yeni Kuti, Femi Kuti, and Mádé Kuti, as well as musicians such as Burna Boy, Paul McCartney, and Questlove.

In the opening episode, titled “To Hell and Back,” Obama reflected on the power of Fela’s music, saying:

“Music like Fela’s is able to not just keep folks moving but also makes them feel alive. Our very best art and very best music touch the soul.”

Produced by Jad Abumrad and Ruby Walsh, Fear No Man traces the evolution of Afrobeat and Fela’s transformation from a young musician into an outspoken Pan-Africanist and freedom advocate.

The series features more than 200 interviews with friends, scholars, and artists who were influenced by his music and activism.

One episode also discusses Fela’s 1978 mass wedding, when he married 27 women in a single ceremony. The women, who were dancers and singers in his band known as the Queens, played a major role in his performances through their energetic choreography and vocal style. According to Abumrad, “in the years since Fela’s death they’ve basically been erased, and they’re not considered part of his legacy.”

The podcast also examines key moments in Fela’s life, including his 1969 stay in Los Angeles, where he was introduced to Black liberation politics by activist Sandra Izsadore; his clashes with Nigeria’s military government; and his establishment of the Kalakuta Republic, a commune he declared independent from the Nigerian state.

Fela Kuti, born in 1938 and died in 1997, created Afrobeat, a fusion of African rhythms with jazz, funk, and soul.

His politically charged songs, such as “Zombie” and “Water No Get Enemy,” condemned corruption and abuse of power. He was arrested more than 100 times by Nigerian authorities.

Obama’s tribute comes nearly three decades after Fela’s death. The podcast “Fela Kuti: Fear No Man” is now available on major streaming platforms under the Higher Ground Audio label.