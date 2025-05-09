JUST IN: JAMB Releases 2025 UTME Results, Withholds 39,834 Over Exam Malpractice

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday announced the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results but with a major caveat.

A total of 39,834 results have been withheld over suspected examination malpractice, according to JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during a press briefing at the Board’s headquarters in Bwari.

Oloyede revealed that around 80 individuals are currently under investigation for various exam-related offences, with Anambra State topping the list of suspects.

The Board has yet to confirm when or if the withheld results will be released.

