I fall into you,

Into the armpit

Into the song

And I melt in,

Her ocean and life.

In her arms,

I feel for her

In the Silent Spring

Among few meadows,

That flow is likely.

She stole my evening,

The star and sky too

I said in you

And I was told,

By you.

In the soul,

There’s a channel

A stream that overflows

A light among darkness,

The beauty.