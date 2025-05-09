Dangote Foundation Distributes 35,000 Bags of Rice to Kaduna, Targets 1 Million Nigerians Nationwide

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has rolled out a massive food relief effort, distributing 35,000 bags of 10kg rice across all 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State as part of its National Food Intervention Project aimed at reaching over one million vulnerable Nigerians.

Each LGA is receiving 1,522 bags, with Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani applauding the gesture, calling it a “well-targeted and impactful” intervention in the fight against hunger and poverty.

Speaking through his Chief of Staff, Sani Liman Kila, the Governor highlighted the alignment between the Foundation’s efforts and the state’s social investment priorities.

“This initiative mirrors our commitment to delivering essential services in health, education, and social protection,” Sani said during the flag-off ceremony on Thursday.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to inclusive development, financial inclusion for the poor, and support for IDPs.

The Governor also pledged continued collaboration with “people-focused foundations” like Dangote’s to uplift the most vulnerable in Kaduna.

Representing the Dangote Foundation, Sadiq Ahmed underscored the humanitarian spirit behind the initiative, describing it as a reflection of “compassion, solidarity, and shared responsibility” in the face of current economic hardship.

According to him, the nationwide campaign will touch all 774 local government areas, reinforcing the Foundation’s mission to ease the burden on millions of struggling Nigerians.