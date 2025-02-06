Federal Government Repatriates Over 7,700 Nigerians from Chad After Boko Haram Conflict

The Nigerian government has brought back 7,790 citizens who fled to Chad due to the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency.

Dauda Illiya, media adviser to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, shared this information on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum led the federal government’s team to Chad, accompanied by Yusuf Sununu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, and Aliyu Ahmed, head of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

The delegation arrived in Baga Sola, Chad, on Wednesday and was welcomed by Saleh Tidjani, Governor of Chad’s Lac Province.

The returnees, mostly from Borno State, had been living in Chad after their communities near the Lake Chad Basin were taken over by insurgents.

Before starting the repatriation process, Governor Zulum attended the signing of a tripartite agreement between Nigeria, Chad, and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

Yusuf Sununu signed on behalf of Nigeria, Saleh Tidjani represented Chad, and Jerome Merlin signed for the UNHCR.

Governor Zulum emphasized that the repatriation was entirely voluntary, thanking Chad for its support during Nigeria’s crisis.

He noted that peace had returned to many parts of Borno and assured that the returnees would be reintegrated into their communities.

The first phase involves 1,768 families, totaling 7,790 individuals, being transported back to Nigeria.

Minister Sununu praised Governor Zulum for his leadership and collaboration with the federal government in humanitarian efforts.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of refugees and supporting their reintegration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...