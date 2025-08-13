spot_img
JUST IN: Court Frees Ibom Air Passenger Comfort Emmanson

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Lawyer Slams ‘Selective Justice’ in AON No-Fly Ban on Ibom Air Passenger

The drama surrounding the Ibom Air mid-air altercation came to a swift end Wednesday as a Lagos court discharged Comfort Emmanson, the passenger at the center of the storm, after prosecutors pulled the plug on the case.

 

Presiding at the Ikeja Magistrate Court in Ogba, Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami struck out the five-count charge against Emmanson, following a formal withdrawal by police prosecutor Oluwabunmi Adeitan.

 

The News Chronicle reports that the twist comes just days after Emmanson was arraigned and remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, unable to meet her N500,000 bail conditions.

 

At the resumed hearing, Adeitan informed the court of “new developments,” prompting the prosecution to step down.

 

The move follows a directive from Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo (SAN), who announced that charges were being dropped after consultations with industry stakeholders and “appeals from well-meaning Nigerians.

 

” Keyamo cited Emmanson’s remorse and Ibom Air’s decision to withdraw its complaint over the August 10 incident.

 

With the courtroom drama concluded, Emmanson walks free and the skies are calm once again.

 

A Shield of Lies: Netanyahu's Battle Against the World
An Open Letter to my Neighbors, Journalists, and the World
