JUST IN: Budget: We Won’t Honour Assembly’s Ultimatum – Rivers Govt

The Rivers State Government has stated that it will not comply with the ultimatum given by the State House of Assembly to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Recall that the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule had on Monday, March 3 issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the government to re-present the bill.

The ultimatum followed a ruling of the Supreme Court that reinstated the lawmakers.

In its response to the ultimatum, which expired (today) Wednesday, the government in a letter dated March 5th, 2025 and addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, said it had not received the said resolutions of the House.

“As at the close of work on Tuesday, 4th March, 2025, we are yet to receive the said letter.

“Neither the office of the governor nor the deputy governor’s office, nor the office of the Accountant-General of the state has received the the said letter.

“We have since been in contact with our lawyers, who are still awaiting the certified true copy of the judgement of the Supreme Court and hereby reassure you and all the good people of Rivers State that as soon as his Excellency receives the judgement, he will strive to implement same in the best interest of our people.” The letter reads in part.