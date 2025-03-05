Seun Kuti Speaks Out in Support of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti has publicly backed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in her ongoing face-off with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over allegations of sexual harassment.

Senator Akpoti recently claimed in a televised interview that Akpabio refused to consider her motion for the Ajaokuta Steel Complex because she rejected his advances. Since making the allegation, she has faced significant criticism, even from some of her female colleagues in the Senate.

Reacting during an Instagram live session, Kuti expressed his full support for Akpoti-Uduaghan, questioning the silence of Nigerian celebrities and feminists on the issue.

He pointed out that while many public figures spoke out in defense of Annie Idibia during her marital troubles with 2Baba, they have remained silent on a case involving sexual harassment allegations against a powerful politician.

“These kinds of things cannot continue in this country,” Kuti said. “What that woman [Akpoti-Uduaghan] is saying is very serious. And yet, celebrities will not come out to support her the way they did for Annie Idibia.”

He further alleged that many Nollywood actors and actresses shy away from such issues because they benefit from government grants.

While Kuti admitted that he may not be able to protest openly, he called on Nigerian women to rally behind Akpoti-Uduaghan and demand justice.