Jigawa Named Fastest Growing Northern State in IGR

Jigawa State has been recognized as the fastest-growing state in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) among the 19 Northern states and the FCT in 2024.

This recognition led to the nomination of Governor Umar Namadi for the Governor of the Year in IGR Award 2025 by REVENUE Magazine, a publication of Alford Conferences Limited.

The nomination letter was received in Dutse by Dr. Nasir Sabo Idris, Chairman of the Jigawa State Internal Revenue Service (JIRS).

According Report obtained by The News Chronicle on Monday,Â the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Jigawaâ€™s IGR grew by 127.31%, rising from N27.54 billion in 2023 to N62.60 billion in 2024. This made Jigawa the fastest growing IGR state in the North and the third fastest growing in Nigeria.

The state also ranked 14th in total IGR collections nationwide, 5th in the North, and 3rd in the North-West Zone.

In terms of financial independence, Jigawa was rated the 11th most revenue-independent state in Nigeria, with internally generated revenue accounting for 31.94% of its total revenue in 2024.

Jigawa received N133.37 billion in federal allocation, compared to its N62.60 billion IGR for the same year.

The Chairman of Alford Conferences, Mr. Frederick Apeji, praised Jigawa for achieving this growth at a time when states are being encouraged to reduce reliance on federal allocations.

In his response, Dr. Nasir Idris thanked the organizers for recognizing the stateâ€™s efforts. He credited the achievement to Governor Namadiâ€™s leadership, noting that the reform journey started in 2015 when Namadi, a Chartered Accountant from the Dangote Group, was appointed Commissioner of Finance.

Namadi introduced the Revenue Law of Jigawa State, promoted discipline and compliance in revenue collection, and strengthened transparency across MDAs.

His continued efforts as Commissioner, Deputy Governor, and now Executive Governor have shaped Jigawaâ€™s success in revenue generation.

Dr. Idris further explained that the governorâ€™s political will and support allowed the revenue agency to work independently and effectively, helping the state achieve remarkable results.