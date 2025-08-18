spot_img
August 18, 2025

NOA Applauds Imo Government’s Ban on Lavish Graduation Parties

— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Two Police Officers Killed, Lawmaker Missing in Imo Ambush
In a press release made available to The News Chronicle, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) commended the Imo State Government for banning extravagant graduation parties in nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools.

The Agency described the policy as a timely intervention to curb excesses and promote responsible value reorientation among young learners.

According to the Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the growing culture of flamboyant celebrations fosters unrealistic expectations of instant reward, encourages extravagance, and imposes unnecessary financial strain on parents.

“Early exposure to lavish celebrations distorts values of hard work, humility, and delayed gratification, which are vital for personal growth and national development,” Issa-Onilu stated.

The NOA chief added that the Agency is committed to collaborating with state governments, schools, and parents to nurture discipline, modesty, and responsible upbringing among children. He pointed out that NOA had recently launched a campaign against excessive “sign-out” practices, stressing that Imo State’s action aligns with this broader advocacy.

Issa-Onilu also praised the State Government’s directive stopping school proprietors from changing textbooks annually, noting that the policy would ease the financial burden on families while making education more affordable and accessible.

He further observed that limiting graduation ceremonies to Primary 6 and Senior Secondary levels is consistent with Nigeria’s 6-3-3-4 education system, ensuring uniformity and discipline within the school structure.

According to him, these measures contribute to a healthier learning environment by prioritising academic focus over extravagant celebrations during early schooling.

He encouraged other states to adopt similar reforms to promote a more disciplined, value-driven education system rooted in hard work, resilience, and perseverance.

