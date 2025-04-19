Jigawa CP, LG Chairmen, Security Chiefs Meet Over Insecurity

The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, Mr. Ahmadu Abdullahi, held a strategic security meeting with heads of security agencies and the chairmen of all 27 local governments in the state.

This was announced in a statement released on Friday night in Dutse by the police command’s spokesperson, SP Lawan Shiisu.

He explained that the meeting aimed to strengthen collaboration between different security agencies and gain more support for the state’s security operations.

According to Shiisu, the meeting served as a platform for all key stakeholders to review current security challenges and work together on finding effective solutions.

The Commissioner of Police stressed the need for a proactive and united approach to fighting crime and maintaining peace throughout the state.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility. Today’s meeting is an important step towards building the cooperation we need between security agencies, local government leaders, and communities,” CP Abdullahi said.

Shiisu added that the local government chairmen pledged their full support for security efforts, including providing necessary materials and resources. They also promised to work closely with security agencies in their areas to ensure the success of agreed strategies.

Security agencies present at the meeting included the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), and others.

Shiisu noted that the meeting showed a strong commitment from all parties to make Jigawa State safer through teamwork and shared responsibilities.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Mr. Usman Muhammad, highlighted the importance of sharing intelligence on time, supporting security operations with resources, and encouraging community involvement.

He commended the leadership of the Commissioner of Police and assured that the state government would continue to support all coordinated efforts to maintain peace and security.