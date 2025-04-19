Beauty from Ashes: Easter Anecdotes

I was pleasantly surprised this morning at the discovery of an epic graffiti painting under the Glasgow River Clyde bridge. The artist, one Ashley E. Rawson, drew a stunning picture of Jesus titled: “Christ on a Bike.” Jesus had his green Deliveroo bag with an inscription, “World Peace,” accompanied by the sign of two fingers in the air, signifying peace. His hand gloves were also green. He was in his immaculate white just as the background depicted rays of light from the resurrection. He had brown sandals and rode on his electric bicycle. Towards the end of the back tyre was an inscription that read: “Happy Easter Glasgow.” Perhaps to stress his identity, his blunt hair matched his beard. As I reflected, I imposed meaning on the artistic piece, which I would like to share:

First, it makes sense to say, while Deliveroo brings the food you pay for to your doorstep, the resurrected Christ delivers Holy Communion to us at every Mass free of charge, as the Apostles testified in the first reading (Acts 10:34a,37-43). He also does not charge for the peace he brings into your heart, home, and our world. The green bag and gloves suggest that governments and people everywhere must make concerted efforts to end the senseless wars going on in the world. We pray for Gaza and Ukraine that the olive branch brought by the dove after the flood of Noah (Cf. Genesis 8:11), which further signifies the role of the Holy Spirit in catalysing peace and hope, would bring them permanent peace!

Second, Jesus’ immaculate robe reminds us that the resurrection was made possible by the power of the Holy Spirit – as a Church, if we act without the influence and guidance of the Holy Spirit, we run the risk of being mere company workers. The Holy Spirit must reflect in our post-easter activities – how we treat others, share what we have, and forgive those who offend us.

Third, his brown desert-like sandals could pass for our sinful Adamic nature – dust to dust, ashes to ashes. This reminds us of the 3 epochal moments in salvation history – (1). The original state of blessedness enjoyed by Adam and Eve before the fall. (2) Fallen humanity after they ate the forbidden fruit. (3) Restored humanity encapsulated in the scripture: “For God so loved the world that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). Jesus matches the tomb, leaves behind him the ashes of sin and death, and unleashes beauty, life, and salvation – the second reading (Col. 3:1-4) says, he invites us to seek for the things above!

Fourth, the electric Bike he rides is a metaphor for urgency in fulfilling our mandate on earth. Like Mary Magdalene, who went to the tomb in haste (John 20:1-9), we must preach the gospel, welcome or unwelcome, and urgently, too. The food (administering the word and sacraments and witnessing) must be delivered without delay because souls are perishing – someone needs healing, encouragement, or wise counsel.

Conclusion

Recently, I met a group of youth at the city centre who gave me a pen and white whiteboard to write what Easter meant. I wrote, “Saved.” Easter is the focal point of our faith because Jesus sealed our salvation: “If Christ has not been raised, our faith would have been in vain” (1 Cor. 15:17). We attend Mass every Sunday, the first day of the week (Cf. Acts 20:7) to celebrate the little Easter. Easter confirms our hope about eschatological realities. It sets the militant Church on course towards its eventual reunion with the Church triumphant. Just as Christ opened the graves of the dead, Easter gives us the chance to raise others, too. It celebrates “Beauty from Ashes.” Like Saint Pope John Paul II would say, “We are an Easter people and hallelujah is our song.” Have a fabulous Easter celebration!