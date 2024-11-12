Jaywon Extends Heartfelt Apology to Ayra Starr over Grammy Snub Drama

After a recent Grammy snub left fans disappointed for Ayra Starr, Nigerian singer Jaywon unexpectedly found himself at the center of social media drama after posting a picture of himself holding two grammy awards.

Fans were quick to interpret his comments as a dig at the “Rush” singer, leading to a wave of backlash.

But Jaywon was quick to set the record straight. Instead of letting rumors build, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly apologize to Ayra Starr.

Not only did he clear the air, but he also showed genuine admiration for her talent, making it clear he’s actually a huge fan.

In his heartfelt tweet, Jaywon said, “If you see Ayra Starr, tell her I’m sorry she wasn’t nominated for this year’s Grammys.

I’m a huge fan of her music, and I believe she’s one of the best female vocalists Africa has.”

He didn’t stop there. Jaywon emphasized that his mission is to uplift fellow artists, not bring them down, especially rising stars like Ayra Starr who are representing Africa on the global stage.

“On this side, we don’t pull people down. We elevate, not just for today, but for the future,” he added.

It is important to note that Jaywon is a voting member of the Recording Academy, the organizers of the Grammys.

In the end, Jaywon’s message was clear: he’s rooting for Ayra Starr, and he wants fans to know that, too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...