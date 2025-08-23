Jay-Z Tops Global Richest Musicians List With $2.5 Billion Net Worth

American rapper and entrepreneur Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has been named the world’s richest musician, with an estimated fortune of $2.6 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking released this week.

The 55-year-old artist has not released a solo album since 4:44 in 2017, but his wealth has continued to grow through business ventures and strategic investments. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, sold over 140 million records, and owns his entire music catalogue.

Jay-Z’s wealth is primarily built on business rather than music sales.

In 2021, luxury group LVMH purchased a 50% stake in his champagne brand Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades).

In 2023, he sold a majority of his cognac brand D’Ussé to Bacardi for hundreds of millions of dollars.

He previously sold part of his streaming service Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s company Block for $297 million, receiving cash and stock.

His early investments in Uber, private aviation company JetSmarter, and the cannabis line Monogram have added to his portfolio.

He also owns Roc Nation, a music and sports management agency that oversees contracts worth more than $2.6 billion for athletes including LaMelo Ball and Vinícius Jr.

Jay-Z’s assets further include an art collection with works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, real estate across New York and Los Angeles, and long-term tech holdings.

Comparison With Other Stars

While Jay-Z leads overall, Taylor Swift remains the richest female musician. Forbes estimates her fortune at $1.6 billion, largely due to her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed more than $2 billion between 2023 and 2024.

Other names on the global rich musicians list include:

Rihanna: between $1.4–1.9 billion, boosted by Fenty Beauty and fashion ventures.

Beyoncé: about $780 million, from music, film, and business projects.

Sean “Diddy” Combs: about $820 million.

Dr. Dre, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, and Kanye West also appear among the highest earners in music.