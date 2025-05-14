JAMB 2025 Performance Trends: What the Numbers Say About Education in Nigeria

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), marked a historic milestone with over two million candidates registering to participate. This figure reflects not only the growing number of secondary school graduates in Nigeria but also a widespread aspiration for higher education as a pathway to social mobility and economic advancement. However, despite this enthusiastic participation, the outcome of the examination has again laid bare the systemic inefficiencies and persistent challenges confronting the Nigerian educational system.

For more than seven consecutive years, statistics have shown that the majority of UTME candidates score below the 200 mark out of a possible 400. In fact, data from JAMB and educational analysts indicate that over nine million candidates have scored below 200 during this period. This consistent underperformance is not merely a result of individual shortcomings but rather a reflection of structural issues embedded within the educational system. Across the country, public schools are plagued by infrastructural decay, with many lacking basic facilities such as functional libraries, science laboratories, internet connectivity, and access to digital resources. These deficiencies hinder the delivery of quality education and deprive students of an environment conducive to academic excellence.

Furthermore, Nigeria continues to grapple with a shortage of qualified teachers. This has led to overcrowded classrooms, where the ratio of students to teachers far exceeds global best practices. As a result, students receive limited individual attention, making it difficult for struggling learners to catch up or for exceptional students to be adequately challenged. Compounding this issue is the growing importance of digital literacy, especially since JAMB transitioned to a Computer-Based Testing (CBT) format in 2013. While this move was aimed at enhancing the credibility and efficiency of the examination process, it has inadvertently exposed the digital divide between students from urban and rural areas, as well as between affluent and low-income households. A World Bank report revealed that less than 20 percent of Nigerian households own a computer, meaning a vast majority of candidates face significant disadvantages during computer-based exams simply due to lack of exposure and access.

Another critical issue is the outdated nature of the curriculum used in many schools. While the world moves rapidly towards curricula that prioritize critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability, many Nigerian schools still emphasize rote memorization and theoretical knowledge that is often disconnected from the practical demands of standardized tests like JAMB. This misalignment between what is taught in classrooms and what is tested in exams creates a learning gap that continues to widen.

Socio-economic factors also play a substantial role in shaping academic performance among Nigerian students. Many candidates preparing for JAMB do so under severe economic constraints. Poverty, which affects a large segment of the population, limits access to textbooks, internet data, private coaching, and even basic school supplies. In rural communities especially, children often have to balance academic responsibilities with domestic chores or informal work to support their families. This not only takes away from valuable study time but also leads to fatigue and diminished academic focus. Health and nutrition are also major concerns. Malnutrition, untreated medical conditions, and lack of access to healthcare services all negatively impact cognitive development and concentration, further compounding the learning difficulties faced by many students.

Despite these challenges, the role of parents in shaping educational outcomes cannot be overstated. Several studies, including a notable one conducted in Delta State, have shown a positive correlation between parental involvement and student academic performance. Parents who actively monitor their children’s studies, encourage consistent study habits, and maintain open communication with teachers tend to raise children who perform better academically. Unfortunately, many parents in Nigeria are either unaware of their impact or too overwhelmed by economic pressures to play this role effectively. Nonetheless, when parents make conscious efforts to provide their children with the tools they need such as learning materials, internet access for research and CBT practice, and emotional encouragement the results can be transformative.

In recent times, educational technology platforms have demonstrated the potential to bridge some of these gaps. For example, platforms like Teesas have shown measurable success in improving student performance by offering tailored curriculum content and simulated CBT tests. Many of the highest scorers in the 2024 and 2025 JAMB exams were users of such platforms. However, the success of these tools depends largely on parental support and guidance, particularly for younger students who need direction and supervision.

One concerning development that cannot be ignored is the role some parents have played in perpetuating examination malpractice. Reports by credible sources indicate that some parents, along with certain schools, have been actively involved in helping students cheat during the JAMB examinations. This behavior undermines the integrity of the examination process and, more critically, sends the wrong moral signal to young learners. Rather than instilling a culture of honesty and merit, it encourages shortcuts and unethical behavior. Addressing this issue will require not only stricter enforcement by JAMB and security agencies but also a cultural shift that values integrity and hard work above mere results.

The solution to the challenges facing Nigeria’s educational system and JAMB performance lies in a collective national effort. Government at all levels must take urgent and sustained steps to improve infrastructure in public schools, recruit and train more qualified teachers, and update the national curriculum to reflect current global standards. Investments should also be made in rural digital education projects that can help bridge the technological divide. Beyond government action, there is an urgent need for communities and non-governmental organizations to step in where the state falls short. Community-based learning centers, mentorship schemes, and neighborhood tutorial programs can provide critical support to students who might otherwise be left behind.

The private sector also has a significant role to play. Through public-private partnerships, businesses can fund the establishment of CBT centers in underserved areas, and sponsor scholarship programs. Moreover, greater public awareness campaigns are needed to educate parents about their role in their children’s academic lives. Parenting education programs, community seminars, and school-based outreach initiatives can empower parents with the knowledge and tools to become active partners in their children’s learning journey.

Ultimately, the 2025 JAMB performance trends are not just numbers; they are a mirror reflecting the current state of Nigeria’s education system and society. Improving these outcomes requires much more than policy documents or political speeches it demands action. Action from parents who take their roles seriously, from governments that prioritize education in both rhetoric and budget, from communities that take ownership of their schools, and from students who are encouraged and supported to reach their full potential. Only through such a comprehensive, inclusive approach can Nigeria begin to turn the tide and build an educational system that not only prepares its youth for exams but equips them for life.