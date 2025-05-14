Auchi Polytechnic Expels 58 Students for Cultism as Rector Leads Anti-Cult Campaign

In a decisive move to rid Auchi Polytechnic of cultism, the institution’s Rector, Dr. Salisu Shehu Umar, has disclosed that 58 students have been expelled over the past three years for their involvement in cult-related activities.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Dr. Umar outlined a series of strict measures he introduced upon assuming office to address the threat of cultism head-on. One of his earliest actions, he revealed, was mandating all staff including members of the management team to swear affidavits affirming their non-affiliation with any secret cult or related group.

“Cultism is a grave concern, particularly in this part of the country. I made it clear from the onset that ignorance would not be accepted as an excuse,” the Rector stated.

According to him, the polytechnic’s no-tolerance policy has already yielded positive results. “Since 2022, we’ve expelled 58 students involved in cult activities, and we are not backing down,” he declared.

Dr. Umar also noted that his firm stance has led to a visible reduction in cult-related incidents on campus. “We are witnessing a decline in these cases. Many students have voluntarily renounced their membership in secret societies, and that’s reflected in the sharp drop in expulsions,” he said.

Reiterating the institution’s commitment to a safe academic environment, the Rector stressed that the same rules apply to both students and staff. “Cultism has no place at Auchi Polytechnic. Anyone found culpable, regardless of status, will face immediate expulsion or appropriate disciplinary action,” he warned.

With its bold and uncompromising campaign, Auchi Polytechnic is fast becoming a model for other institutions in the fight against cultism, determined to foster a secure, disciplined, and academically focused campus community.