It’s a Political Game -Northerners React to Tinubu’s Recent Cabinet Appointments

Following the recent cabinet appointments by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which included several Northerners, opinions are divided among residents in Northern Nigeria.

Many see the move as politically strategic, while others question its sincerity and demand more concrete actions from the presidency.

In an interview with The News Chronicle on Sunday, Mr. Moses Paul, a resident of Maiduguri, described the appointments as a calculated political move.

“I know Bola Ahmed Tinubu very well from his time as Governor of Lagos State. He understands politics and plays it like a game of football.”

These appointments are aimed at boosting his chances for re-election,” he said.

“That’s why he has given a large number of positions to Northerners.”

Comrade Mohammed, a political analyst and school teacher, expressed a different concern.

“These appointments are not enough. What we need from the President is a serious fight against Boko Haram and other terrorist groups. Just this evening, you saw two fighter jets in the sky, there’s clearly trouble somewhere in Borno State,” he explained.

“If President Tinubu wants our votes, he must address insurgency, provide quality education, clean water, employment, and other basic needs. Tell me, as a journalist, can you name one concrete and impactful project he has completed in the North? Elections are near, and things are falling apart.”

Malam Abdullahi, a trader and tea seller, was more critical of the President’s intentions.

“I don’t like Tinubu’s leadership because of tribalism. He only appointed some Northerners after facing criticism from people like Senator Ali Ndume and others. That won’t change my decision. I will still vote for the right candidate, not based on such political games,” he told The News Chronicle.

As the 2027 elections draw closer, President Tinubu’s actions and policies in the North are likely to remain under close scrutiny.