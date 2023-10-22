It’s a girl! Rosy and Churchill welcome new baby..

It’s a girl! Rosy and Churchill welcom new baby.

Nollywood actress Rosymeurer and Husband Olakunle Churchill just welcomed a second baby.

The couple who have been married for a while now, and blessed with a son now have a daughter Imisioluwa Amelia Oladuni Churchill.

The husband shared the good news with fans on his official instagram page:

The caption reads: +1 Imisioluwa Amelia Oladunni Churchill.

This news is coming months after There was a speculation that the couple were getting a divorce. The news went round on social media with claims that Churchill abuses his wife and cheats on her.

However after a while Churchill shared a post on social media which many believed was to shut naysayers up

The post reads:

When people hear good things about you, they stay silent. When they hear bad things about you, they spread it like wildfire. When they hear nothing about you, they make things up.

He also added that:

‘‘However, it’s important to remember that you cannot control what others say or how they perceive you. Instead, focus on being the best version of yourself, and concentrate on the journey, the same mouth that bites you will celebrate you’”

It is beautiful to see that the couple are together and making it work in their marriage.

