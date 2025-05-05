ISWAP Militants Show Off Looted Weapons in New Photos

ISWAP terrorists have shared disturbing new photos from a recent attack, showing off a large collection of stolen military weapons on Sunday night.

One of the most striking images features a rare 105mm OTO-Melara howitzer mounted on a pickup truck a powerful weapon not often seen in the hands of insurgents.

The pictures also show a wide range of captured gear, including assault rifles, boxes of ammunition, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and mortar rounds.

Dozens of armed militants are seen standing in formation, suggesting the attack was well-planned and organized.

As in previous attacks, the group used motorcycles for fast movement. The photos show long lines of fighters riding motorbikes, a tactic that continues to be difficult for regular armies to counter.

By releasing these images, ISWAP seems to be using them as propaganda trying to show strength and lower the morale of their enemies.