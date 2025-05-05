Giwa Barracks Explosions Controversy: Maiduguri Citizens Push for Full Investigation

Residents of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, have expressed strong skepticism about the official explanation given by authorities concerning the explosion that occurred at the Giwa Military Barracks on Wednesday night.

According to military sources, the blast was triggered by excessive heat; however, many locals believe that the incident may have been deliberately orchestrated and are demanding a comprehensive investigation by the federal government.

During a series of interviews conducted by the News Chronicle on Sunday, several residents voiced their disbelief and concern over the nature of the explosion, claiming the explanation of heat-induced detonation is insufficient and unconvincing.

Musa Abdullahi, an examination officer at a private school in Maiduguri, said the incident seemed suspicious and labeled it a “drama” staged by the Nigerian Army. “How can we believe this story ?” he asked. “At the time of the explosion, there were gunshots heard around the barracks. If heat was truly responsible for the explosion, so can you explains gunfire? This situation doesn’t add up. The government must wake up and carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.”

Another resident, Malam Abdullahi, who runs a tea-selling business in the city, suggested that the explosion might have been a deliberate act designed to attract federal funds for repairs.

“Maybe they intentionally destroyed the arsenal so that the federal government would allocate money for renovations, and then, as usual, they would benefit from the funds,” he said. “In my opinion, heat alone cannot cause such extensive damage.”

Barrister Mohammed Wakil also questioned the circumstances surrounding the explosion. He noted that, while no casualties were reported a fact that might suggest the explosion was unexpected there are supposed to be military personnel assigned to monitor temperature and environmental conditions in sensitive areas like the Giwa Barracks. “If this explosion was really due to heat, why did those in charge of monitoring not anticipate such a risk?” he asked. “This matter must be thoroughly investigated to uncover the truth.”

Usman Abdullahi, a civil servant, referred to historical examples to support his doubt. “During the First and Second World Wars, bombs were buried underground and many of them have yet to explode to this day. So, how can the Nigerian authorities tell us that mere heat caused a military arsenal to explode ? This is just a scripted film by those in power,” he said cynically.

From these interviews, it is clear that the majority of Maiduguri residents and people from surrounding areas do not accept the official narrative about the explosion.

Many suspect foul play and believe that the incident could have been staged for ulterior motives. There is a strong, unified call for an independent and transparent investigation by the federal government to determine the true cause of the explosion.

The residents’ reactions reflect a broader sentiment of distrust toward government institutions and the military, especially in a region that has been grappling with insecurity and conflict for over a decade.

As the calls for accountability grow louder, all eyes are now on the federal authorities to respond with transparency, diligence, and sincerity.