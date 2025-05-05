Google to Allow Children Under 13 to Use Gemini Chatbot

Starting next week, children under 13 with parent-managed Google accounts will be able to access Google’s Gemini chatbot.

This change applies to families using Google’s Family Link, a service that helps manage Google accounts for children.

A company representative confirmed that the chatbot includes protections for younger users.

The data from children will not be used to train the AI system.

This move comes as developers are increasingly aiming to reach younger users amid the growing competition in AI technology.

Concerns have been raised about the safety and potential harm of AI chatbots, with experts pushing for more regulation in areas such as education.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has called for age restrictions and stronger data privacy protections when using generative AI, particularly for educational purposes.