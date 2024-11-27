Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Takes Effect After 13 Months of Devastation

A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah took effect on Wednesday, November 27, ending more than 13 months of conflict that devastated parts of Lebanon and northern Israel.

The agreement, brokered by the United States and France, is being hailed as a rare diplomatic breakthrough in a region fraught with wars and proxy conflicts.

The deal requires Hezbollah to end its armed presence in southern Lebanon and for Israeli troops to withdraw gradually over the next 60 days. Lebanon’s army, tasked with ensuring the truce holds, began preparing to deploy to the heavily bombarded border areas.

“This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities,” U.S. President Joe Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday, shortly after Israel’s security cabinet approved the agreement in a 10-1 vote. Biden added, “What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again.”

The ceasefire follows a brutal escalation in September, during which Israel launched airstrikes across Lebanon, including in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and much of the group’s senior leadership were killed in Israeli strikes. The bombardment displaced hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians, with many still hesitant to return to destroyed villages near Tyre and other areas.

In northern Israel, Hezbollah’s rocket, drone, and missile fire emptied towns, with some missiles reaching as far as Haifa and the outskirts of Tel Aviv. Israeli forces pushed 6 kilometers into Lebanon during a ground invasion in October, targeting Hezbollah’s positions.

Lebanese civilians cautiously welcomed the ceasefire. Some in Lebanon celebrated by flying flags and honking horns, while others mourned the destruction. Entire villages have been razed, leaving a daunting rebuilding task.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the campaign a success, saying, “We have pushed them [Hezbollah] decades back. We eliminated Nasrallah, the axis of the axis. We have destroyed most of their rockets and missiles.”

However, Israeli military forces warned residents of southern Lebanese villages not to return home yet, citing security concerns. Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military was instructed to “act firmly and without compromise” against any further Hezbollah provocations.

The ceasefire comes amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Diplomatic efforts, led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza remain unsuccessful. Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri commented, “We appreciate Lebanon’s right to reach an agreement which protects its people and hope for a deal to end the Gaza war.”

Iran, which backs Hezbollah and Hamas, welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon. Qatar’s foreign ministry hoped the agreement would pave the way for peace in Gaza. Biden’s administration sees the Lebanon ceasefire as a significant diplomatic win in its final months.

While the truce holds, the scars of war remain. Smoke still rises over the rubble of Beirut’s southern suburbs, and northern Israel continues to assess the toll of Hezbollah’s attacks. With thousands dead and homes destroyed on both sides, the road to lasting peace remains uncertain.

