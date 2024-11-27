Court Adjourns Yahaya Bello’s Trial to December 10, Remands Him in EFCC Custody

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello to December 10 while ordering that he remain in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC opposed Bello’s bail application during Wednesday’s proceedings. Bello, who has been charged with 16 counts of fraud, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The court scheduled December 10 to hear his bail application, and until then, he will remain in EFCC custody, according to SaharaReporters.

Earlier in the day, proceedings were disrupted when a large crowd of Bello’s supporters caused a commotion in the courtroom.

Bello, who appeared at the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Wednesday, instructed his aides and followers to leave the courtroom to restore order.

