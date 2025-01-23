Is Soludo The Modern-Day King Hilkiah?

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo is not one to shy away from tough decisions, especially when the stakes are high. His recent crackdown on fetish practices and misuse of supernatural powers has drawn parallels to the biblical King Hilkiah, who rediscovered the Book of the Law and led Judah in sweeping reforms to restore moral and spiritual order. By introducing Clause 18 of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law, 2025, Soludo has declared war on practices that many believe are deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of the Igbo people. But does this bold move mark him as a modern reformer, or is it a misstep in navigating the complexities of tradition and governance?

For the sake of clarity, clause 18 of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025 is a comprehensive legislative effort targeting harmful and fraudulent activities involving supernatural powers.

First and foremost, the law stipulates that using charms or supernatural powers for crime or wealth are criminal acts. This is as it clarifies that individuals employing charms or promoting wealth through supernatural means, popularly known as practices like “Okeite” or “Eze Nwanyi”, now face up to six years in prison, a ₦20 million fine, or both.

Concerning sacrifices and charms in public spaces, the law says public spaces are no longer dumping grounds for sacrificial items or charms and specifies that offenders caught leaving such items on roads, rivers, or other communal areas face the same penalties.

In a similar vein, false claims of supernatural powers, such as fraudulent claims of supernatural abilities, particularly those aimed at deceiving or defrauding others, will lead to prosecution with severe penalties.

Also, on the aspect of proving supernatural claims, the law says those suspected of misleading others with claims of supernatural powers must provide proof of their abilities during investigations.

Also, in a similar view, from the perspective of the Attorney General’s Review, the law states that before prosecutions can proceed, police findings must be reviewed by the Attorney General of Anambra State for legal advice.

Without a doubt, the rationale behind this law, according to the state government, is to safeguard public morals, ensure community safety, and promote lawful means of livelihood.

Given the backdrop of the foregoing views, it is not a misnomer to opine that Governor Soludo’s bold move evokes the story of King Hilkiah, who, upon rediscovering the Book of the Law, sparked a wave of reforms that saw Judah return to the worship of Yahweh. Much like Hilkiah, Soludo is on a mission to sanitize the land of practices he views as detrimental to the moral and economic progress of Anambra State.

However, while Hilkiah’s reforms were rooted in religious revival, Soludo’s actions are framed as a quest for social and economic transformation. By outlawing activities that promote fraudulent wealth accumulation and harm public safety, Soludo aims to dismantle systems of exploitation and fear that have taken root over decades.

Without a doubt, the misuse of supernatural powers has far-reaching consequences in Anambra. Practices like oath-taking in shrines, charms used for personal gain, and public displays of sacrifices are not just symbolic; they often perpetuate fear, control, and manipulation. These practices have crept into business dealings, community leadership, and even politics, undermining trust and ethical standards.

By targeting these activities, Soludo seeks to restore a sense of order and accountability. His message is clear: success and wealth must come from honest work, not dubious rituals or fraudulent practices.

Despite its merits, the law has not been universally welcomed. Critics argue that Soludo’s approach is an affront to Igbo culture, where traditional practices hold deep spiritual and communal significance. They see the law as an attempt to erase aspects of the Igbo identity in favor of Westernized values.

Yet, a critical distinction must be made between cultural preservation and harmful traditions. While culture is worth preserving, practices that exploit or harm individuals have no place in a progressive society. Soludo’s crackdown is not an attack on Igbo culture but a necessary step toward refining it for the modern era.

To fully address the issues driving the misuse of supernatural powers, the government must go beyond enforcement. Many turn to these practices out of desperation, poverty, and a lack of access to legitimate opportunities. Soludo’s administration must pair this legislative crackdown with initiatives that promote economic empowerment, education, and awareness.

For instance, creating vocational programs, supporting small businesses, and investing in education could reduce the allure of fraudulent rituals. When people see tangible pathways to success, their dependency on dubious practices will naturally wane.

In fact, Governor Soludo’s decision to criminalize these activities is as bold as it is contentious. The inclusion of provisions requiring individuals to prove their supernatural abilities is particularly intriguing. While it serves as a deterrent to fraudsters, it also raises questions about how such claims will be evaluated and the potential for misuse of this clause.

Moreover, the penalties, six years in prison and a ₦20 million fine, are severe. They send a strong message but may also alienate segments of the population who view these practices as integral to their identity. Balancing reform with cultural sensitivity will be key to the success of this initiative.

Labeling Soludo as a modern-day King Hilkiah is both apt and contentious. Like Hilkiah, he has taken a stand against entrenched practices, risking backlash from those who benefit from the status quo. However, skeptics question whether his focus on supernatural practices addresses the root causes of Anambra’s challenges, such as unemployment, insecurity, and infrastructure decay.

For Soludo to truly embody the spirit of Hilkiah, his reforms must extend beyond punitive measures to fostering a culture of integrity, trust, and opportunity. Reforming hearts and minds is a gradual process that requires dialogue, education, and economic transformation.

Governor Charles Soludo’s crusade against the misuse of supernatural powers is a bold and necessary step toward creating a more ethical and prosperous Anambra State. By tackling practices that perpetuate fear, fraud, and exploitation, he is positioning himself as a reformer with a vision for progress.

However, Soludo must recognize that the journey to a reformed society is not just about dismantling harmful traditions but also building systems that empower and uplift the people. Like King Hilkiah, his legacy will depend on whether his actions lead to lasting change and a rediscovery of values that inspire unity and progress.

As Anambra State navigates this transformative period, one question lingers: Will Soludo’s crusade be remembered as the spark that ignited a moral and economic renaissance, or will it be seen as an ambitious overreach? Time, as always, will be the ultimate judge.

