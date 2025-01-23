El-Kanemi Warriors to Play Friendly Match Against FC Armour

El-Kanemi Warriors FC, the pride of Borno State, will take on FC Armour in a friendly match scheduled for Friday, January 24, at the Mahamet Lawan College of Agriculture ground.

The Warriors are coming off back-to-back dominant victories, defeating CP Strikers FC 5-0 and the 134 Battalion Army team 8-0.

This friendly match is part of their preparations to maintain player fitness ahead of the second round of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Fans are invited to watch Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s team display their thrilling style of football once again.

