Doctors Push for Retirement Age Adjustment, Salary Uniformity

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has renewed its call for a uniform retirement age of 70 years for medical consultants.

This development comes as the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, prepares to present a proposal on the matter to the Federal Executive Council.

Additionally, Prof. Pate and the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, are set to jointly propose a memorandum to the Presidential Committee on Salaries, advocating for the adoption of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure for medical lecturers nationwide.

These demands follow MDCAN’s recent warning strike, which lasted six days, and focused on resolving various issues, including concerns about leadership at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

The government’s intervention in the dispute led to the suspension of the strike.

As MDCAN prepares for its next meeting in January 2025, members are urging the government to fulfill prior agreements to prevent further disruptions.

