IPOB Strikes Again, Hits Buhari As Flames Drill Akwa Ibom Skyline

The fiery separatist movement in Nigeria, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), galvanised by Nnamdi Kanu, is not relenting in their quest to get the Republic of Biafra created out of Nigeria.

While the EndSARS inferno was sweeping through some strategic cities in Nigeria, a country that is perennial bucked down by its problematic national question, IPOB was busy striking the Buhari administration real hard on the global stage.

IPOB Leader, Kanu, stormed the United Nations with a damning allegation of kidnapping, harassment and extortion in Nigeria by the disbanded notorious police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

While the Biafra agitators were damaging the Buhari administration human rights record, the Udom Emmanuel administration in Akwa Ibom State was extending the curfew it imposed to this Saturday as security agencies battle to protect lives and property.

Initially, the curfew imposed on Thursday was scheduled to end on Friday. But, a re-assessment of the security situation in the state forced the shaken Udom administration to extend the curfew, Information and Strategy Commissioner, Ini Ememobong, says.

During the time of the curfew, movements were restricted except for those on essential duty. EndSARS protest in the state took a violent turn when one person was allegedly shot dead in Uyo, the state capital with many choice property and offices set on fire.

Ememobong explained that the curfew was imposed to safeguard lives and property after violent manifestations of persons masquerading as EndSARS protesters created chaos in the state capital.

In the meantime, IPOB is pressing world leaders to hold President Muhammadu Buhari accountable for his administration’s ‘’brutality and history of human rights abuses’’.

According to IPOB, ‘’the actions of SARS are illustrative of the systemic violent persecution that men, women and children throughout Nigeria face. While we appreciate the vocal support from the international community, this brutal regime must be stopped through action, not just words.”

The group has formally sent in a petition to the Special Rapporteur for Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions at the United Nations, Agnes Callamard. Please, see the materials chronicling alleged human rights abuses perpetrated against Biafrans in Nigeria sent to the UN official.

The information was provided for possible inclusion in a report on Nigeria, which is expected to be released later this year. Ms. Callamard visited the country in 2019 to investigate reports of violence and injustice against innocent Nigerians.

IPOB is, however, an organisation that represents the social, political and economic interests of Biafrans in Nigeria. It aims to ensure that the human rights violations occurring across the country will be acknowledged and confronted, perpetrators will be prosecuted, and religion minorities will be protected by the international community.