International Friendlies: Sadiq Umar and Tyronne Ebuehi to replace injured Forest duo

The Nigeria Football Federation has revealed that Nottingham Forest duo Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi will be replaced by Real Sociedad forward Sadiq Umar and Tyronne Ebuehi who play in the Serie A top flight club during the international friendly games against Mozambique and Saudi Arabia this month.

The Nigerian duo who have been pivotal for Forest this season missed Forest’s barren draw away at Crystal Palace on Saturday due to injury as reported by the club.

“Head Coach Steve Cooper has confirmed ahead of tonight’s game that Taiwo Awoniyi will miss up to a month of action due to a groin injury.”

Taiwo, who was shortlisted for Premier League Players of the Month for August, was voted Forest’s Player of the Month. His Teammate and compatriot Ola picked September’s Best Player award.

