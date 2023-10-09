FG To Restart Tradermoni Scheme in November, Offering N50,000 Loans to Traders

In a bid to boost the Nigerian economy and provide essential support to small-scale traders, the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has announced the relaunch of the Tradermoni scheme in November, following a temporary suspension.

This initiative aims to empower traders across the country by offering them interest-free loans of N50,000 each, a significant increase from the previous N10,000 loans.

The Tradermoni scheme has been a critical instrument in providing financial assistance to small businesses, helping them sustain and grow their operations.

Under the renewed hope program, beneficiaries who repay their loans will be eligible for another loan, further facilitating their business expansion.

To ensure the scheme reaches its intended beneficiaries effectively, the government plans to select one major market per senatorial district for the relaunch, totaling 109 markets across Nigeria.

Traders will undergo a registration process within their shops located in these selected markets, streamlining the distribution of funds and ensuring transparency.

The government has emphasized that the Tradermoni scheme is not politically motivated.

Instead, it is a testament to the administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians through tangible economic empowerment initiatives.

