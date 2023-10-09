“It’s Embarrassing” – MURIC Writes Tinubu On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Dilapidated Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway: MURIC Sends SOS to President Tinubu*

(MURIC), a faith-based Islamic human rights group in Lagos and Ogun States have issued a joint press statement in which they decried the deplorable condition of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, an 81-kilometre federal highway which has continued to be a death trap, dangerous, inaccessible and time-consuming route.

In a joint press statement released on Friday 6th October 2023 by Dr Busari Jamiu Muhammad Ademola and Alhaji Jimoh Tajudeen Alao who are the chairmen of Lagos and Ogun MURIC respectively, they decried the conditions of the expressway as worrisome.

The Statement reads:

“We, the chairmen and members of MURIC in Lagos and Ogun States are calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria to revisit the construction of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway which has been a death trap and time-consuming route for road users.

The road which was first constructed more than 40 years ago by the Muritala-Obasanjo regime linking over 200 communities has made life unbearable for thousands of road users especially in both Lagos and Ogun States for decades.

“The condition of the expressway is embarrassing, and with the return to democracy since 1999, the citizens of our dear States keep wondering if the route is attracting enough government attention.

“The contract for the reconstruction of the road worth billions of Naira was re-awarded in 2018 to both Julius Berger and RCC Construction companies respectively by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari but till date, no significant progress could be seen.

“From Ijaiye-Alakuko axis of Lagos via tollgate, Sango, Ifo, Itori, Papalanto and Obada near Abeokuta, the experience is brutal and painful with so many deep holes.

“Therefore, on behalf of the good citizens of our dear States and as a matter of urgency and public interest, we call on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the minister of works, David Umahi, Governors of our beloved States Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and all relevant agencies to expedite action in constructing a viable, motorable and secure expressway to save the lives of Nigerians.

“We equally sympathise with thousands of Nigerians who are regular users of the road despite its unbearable state of dilapidation. We urge them to be hopeful, the relieve is inevitable as the governments of President Tinubu in collaboration with the governments of Lagos and Ogun States will hopefully find a lasting solution to the deplorable condition of the expressway without further political bureaucracy.

