Internal Displacement: UN Grows Goose Pimples, Tasks Panel On A ‘’Realistic Plan’’ To Prevent The Scourge

The rising tide of internal displacement is currently a very big source of trouble for the United Nations. In a seeming frantic bid to find a lasting solution to the scourge, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has given an eight-man panel of distinguished members only one year to come up with a realistic plan to prevent displacement and mitigate its effects.

Just last year alone, the number of people internally displaced by conflict around the world reached a record high of more than 41 million. In the same year, the United Nations said 17 million other people were forced to move because of natural disasters and climate-related causes.

Apparently shaken by the data, the high-level panel on internal displacement has said that it will seek concrete long-term solutions to try to alleviate the plight of tens of millions of people internally displaced by conflict and natural disasters.

The panel had its first brainstorming session on Tuesday in preparation for the complex and challenging task that will get underway on February 26.

Panel Co-Chair, Federica Mogherini, is the former European Commission high representative for Foreign Affairs and a seasoned politician. She said the panel will address the problem of displacement from many aspects.

According to her, it will look for realistic, durable solutions and mobilize international support to help both the displaced and the countries hosting them.

Mogherini said “the issue of internal displacement tends to be forgotten, while it is one of the major, not only humanitarian but also, I would say, political crises that our times are seeing. So, our first task will be to keep, or rather put this as high as possible on the agenda and try to provide some good advice on how this can be addressed.”

Co-Chair, Donald Kaberuka, is a former President of the African Development Bank Group and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in Rwanda. He said he hopes to bring his experience from the developing world to find practical solutions to this problem.

He told VOA it is not possible to separate development, environment, and security — all elements involved in displacement.

According to Kaberuka, “we would be failing the secretary-general if we did not address the issue of climate impacts … I do not see any solution in the Sahel at the moment … unless it encompassed what we are saying. What is happening to climate … and how it has fallen into a social problem and now into a security problem. Those will have to be addressed together.”

The panelists said they want a positive, productive outcome to their year-long deliberations. As such, they said they do not intend to point fingers of shame or dwell on governmental shortcomings. They will try to get states to work together to meet the needs of the displaced.

They said they will try to avoid politicizing the issue. Rather, they will look at ways to help those forced to flee conflict and natural disasters live better under very difficult circumstances.