Intense Infighting Between Rival Terrorist Groups ISWAP and Boko Haram Leaves Many Dead in Borno

A fierce battle between two rival terrorist factions, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and a Boko Haram faction led by Bakoura has resulted in significant casualties, according to security sources.

The deadly clash reportedly took place east of Mallam Fatori, a town located near the border with Niger Republic, towards the eastern part of Boso.

Intelligence reports indicate that dozens of fighters from both groups were killed, while many others sustained serious injuries during the confrontation on Thursday.

Sources familiar with the situation revealed that the fighting erupted due to ongoing rivalry between the two groups over territorial control and influence in the region.

The conflict has further weakened both factions, as the heavy losses in manpower and exposure of their hideouts have dealt a major blow to their operational capacity.

“The two groups have been locked in a prolonged power struggle, and this latest round of fighting has inflicted significant damage on their ranks. Many of their fighters have been eliminated, and their strategic positions have been compromised,” a security source stated.

The ongoing infighting between ISWAP and Boko Haram has been a recurring issue in the Lake Chad region, where both groups seek dominance over resources, smuggling routes, and local populations.

Security analysts believe that such internal conflicts may continue to diminish their ability to launch coordinated attacks, potentially providing an opportunity for military forces to intensify counterterrorism efforts in the area.

