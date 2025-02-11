Instagram Rolls Out Teen Safety Features in India 

Instagram has introduced new safety features for teen users in India, aiming to create a more secure online experience.

India, with over 350 million Instagram users, joins countries like the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, where these features were launched last year.

Instagram automatically moves accounts of users under 16 to private settings with restrictions on messaging, content, and interactions.

Parents must approve changes to certain settings, and they can also supervise accounts of users above 16.

While parents can monitor interactions, they cannot view message content.

To limit exposure to harmful content, Instagram filters offensive language and removes content related to fights or cosmetic product promotions from the Explore and Reels sections.

Teens can also customize their Explore page by selecting topics like sports, music, and technology.

The platform is strengthening age verification using ID checks and video selfies to prevent underage users from accessing restricted content.

This update aligns with India’s proposed data protection rules, which may require platforms to implement stronger safeguards for users under 18.