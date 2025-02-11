Edo Governor Loses 13 Youth To FG

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

According to the commission, this crackdown came after credible intelligence linked the suspects to fraudulent internet activities.

The EFCC’s Benin Zonal Directorate operatives recovered five exotic cars and mobile phones from the suspects at the time of arrest. The commission said the suspects have made useful statements, and the EFCC will charge them to court once investigations are concluded.

This is not the first time the EFCC has arrested suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City. In recent years, the commission has arrested several groups of suspects, including multiple arrests in 2024.

The EFCC’s efforts to combat internet fraud are ongoing, with the commission working to identify and prosecute those involved in these activities.

