Instagram Adds New DM Features

Instagram has introduced new features to improve messaging and make conversations more engaging.

The update includes message translation, music stickers, pinned messages, and QR codes for group chats.

Users can now translate messages within the app by holding down a foreign language text and selecting the “Translate” option. A translated version will appear below the original message.

Music stickers allow users to share songs directly in DMs by selecting the sticker icon and choosing a track.

Pinned messages let users keep up to three important messages at the top of a chat for easy access.

QR codes simplify adding people to group chats. By tapping the group name, users can generate and share a QR code. Group admins can update the code anytime.

These updates aim to make Instagram messaging more convenient and interactive.