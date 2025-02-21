Portable Vows to Change After Being Granted N2 Million Bail

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has promised to turn a new leaf after being granted bail by an Ogun State Magistrate Court in Isabo, Abeokuta.

The court set his bail at N2 million following his arraignment on Thursday.

Portable was taken to court by the Ogun State Police Command over allegations of assaulting three officials from the Ogun Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

He faced a five-count charge, including conspiracy, assault, possession of weapons with intent to cause harm, and unruly conduct. However, after pleading not guilty, he was granted bail.

Following his release, the Zazu crooner took to social media to express gratitude and reflect on his experience. In a video message, he assured fans that he was done causing trouble and would now focus on making money.

“My fans, thank God for everything. If you have God, you have everything. I need money. I am not looking for trouble anymore. I’m now focused on making money,” he said.

Portable also mentioned that he was actively looking for funds to meet his bail conditions. “I have a N2 million bail debt. I need more money. I am looking for money,” he added.

The singer, known for his unpredictable behavior and frequent controversies, now seems determined to take a different path.

Whether this marks a true change for Portable remains to be seen, but fans will certainly be watching his next moves closely.