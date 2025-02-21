Nigeria Urges Global Economic Reforms at G20 Meeting

During the current G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, Yusuf Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs, urged immediate global economic reforms.

According to the Nigerian Television Authority, Tuggar underlined the need for sustainable development, economic fairness, and security in addressing the issues facing developing countries.

Tuggar said in his speech that Nigeria fully supports its key areas, which include disaster resilience, debt sustainability, just energy transition, and the exploitation of vital minerals for inclusive prosperity. He also congratulated South Africa on taking over the G20 Presidency.

Noting that Africa, particularly Nigeria, continues to face economic issues made worse by external financial pressures and unfair trade arrangements, he highlighted the importance of structural reforms in the global economic system.

According to a statement issued by his media assistant, Alkasim Abdulkadir, Tuggar stressed the need for more inclusive global financial governance and called for a reform of financial institutions to provide emerging economies with more equitable access to funding.

Additionally, he emphasized the significance of debt sustainability. He urged industrialized countries and international lenders to adopt policies that promote long-term prosperity instead of enforcing restrictive conditions that impede economic advancement.

Resolving International Security and Humanitarian Emergencies

Using the forum, Tuggar also expressed concern about the growing number of international conflicts and humanitarian disasters and urged cooperation in tackling these issues. He underlined that economic fairness is crucial to international stability and restated Nigeria’s commitment to peacekeeping missions.

He also emphasized the necessity of fighting terrorism with a comprehensive strategy. To address the underlying causes of insecurity, Tuggar promoted investments in healthcare, education, and job development rather than only military interventions. He emphasized the need for stability and economic prosperity in halting the spread of extremist ideology in already-at-risk communities.

The Argument in Favour of Transparency and Tax Justice

One of Tuggar’s main points in his speech was tax fairness, and he asked the G20 to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plans to stop capital flight and corporate tax avoidance. He underlined that development initiatives are hampered by the ongoing depletion of resources from African countries caused by illicit financial flows.

To combat this, Tuggar advocated for more stringent laws governing tax havens, increased openness in international financial activities, and improved cooperation between countries to guarantee that all countries profit equally from international investment and commerce. He restated Nigeria’s resolve to collaborate with foreign allies to establish an economic structure that ensures no nation is left behind.

Important Points to Remember: