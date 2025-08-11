Inside Davido’s $3.7M Miami Wedding & Temi Otedola’s Private Iceland Ceremony

This past weekend was notable for two major Nigerian celebrity weddings: Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi had a private wedding in Iceland, and Davido and Chioma celebrated their glamorous white wedding in Miami.

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke (Davido) and Chioma Rowland Adeleke held their much-anticipated white wedding in Miami, Florida, following a high-profile pre-wedding dinner dubbed “Havana Night” on August 8, 2025.

The Miami celebration, which reportedly cost $3.7 million, was attended by family, friends, political leaders, business moguls, and top entertainers from Nigeria and abroad.

Public figures in attendance included billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki. Other notable guests included nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana, talent manager Ubi Franklin, and entertainers Zlatan Ibile, Adekunle Gold, and Teniola Apata.

Chioma, in her white wedding gown, walked down the aisle to exchange vows with the Grammy-nominated singer before receiving blessings from clergy.

In his wedding speech, Davido addressed Chioma, telling her: “Chioma, I have been on many stages, but this is the most nervous I have ever been.”

“You are my love, my peace, my home. You saw the real me, the me the world doesn’t see, and you still chose me,” he added.

The weekend-long celebration featured live performances from Davido himself and veteran Nigerian singer D’banj. In a personal tribute, Davido wore custom cufflinks engraved with a photograph of his late son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who died in October 2022. As part of the festivities, he reportedly gifted Chioma a $300,000 Richard Mille wristwatch.

This Miami wedding marks the couple’s third formal ceremony, following their court wedding in March 2023 and traditional wedding in June 2024 in Lagos.

Their relationship began over a decade ago while they were students at Babcock University and became public in 2018 when Davido released Assurance in Chioma’s honour, followed by 1 Milli, in which he declared his readiness to marry her. They welcomed twins in the United States in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, married Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade (popularly known as Mr Eazi) in a private ceremony held on Friday at the iconic Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The event was beautifully decorated with flowers and was closed to the public, attended only by close family and friends, including notable guests like Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, comedian Broda Shaggi, American-Nigerian singer Johnny Drille, Temi’s sister DJ Cuppy, and their mother, Nana Otedola. Footage shared online showed the couple exchanging vows in the floral-filled church, which was specially reserved for the occasion.

They had announced their engagement in April 2022, and the wedding took place on August 8, 2025.