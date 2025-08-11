Ibom Air Bans Female Passenger for Life After Beating Crews on Uyo–Lagos Flight

Nigerian carrier Ibom Airlines Limited has imposed a lifetime ban on a passenger, Comfort Emmanson, following a violent altercation with cabin crew and security personnel during and after its Uyo to Lagos service on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

In a statement on Monday, the airline confirmed that the incident began shortly before take-off from Uyo when Ms. Emmanson refused repeated instructions from crew members to switch off her mobile phone, in line with aviation safety regulations.

A fellow passenger eventually switched off the device after the Pilot-in-Command intervened, prompting an angry verbal reaction from Ms. Emmanson.

Upon arrival at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the situation escalated. The passenger reportedly waited for other travellers to disembark before approaching the Purser who had earlier given the instruction. According to Ibom Air, Ms. Emmanson stepped on the Purser, forcibly removed her wig and glasses, threw them to the floor, and struck her multiple times with her hands and footwear. When another crew member intervened, she was also slapped.

The airline further alleged that the passenger attempted to forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon, an act they said could have caused damage to the aircraft. The Pilot-in-Command had already alerted airport security, but before their arrival, the Purser prevented Ms. Emmanson from leaving the aircraft.

Ibom Air stated that the assault continued after security arrived, with the passenger attacking its security staff and slapping the ground supervisor on the tarmac. She was eventually restrained and handed over to Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) security, who transferred her to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

The airline has submitted a report to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and confirmed that Ms. Emmanson will not be permitted to travel on any of its flights in the future.

“Ibom Air reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unruly or violent conduct that threatens the safety of passengers, crew, or equipment,” the statement read. “Such behaviour will be met with the strongest possible response, including legal action and permanent restriction from our services.”

The NCAA has reminded passengers that air travel comes with both rights and responsibilities, warning that unruly conduct on board will not be tolerated.