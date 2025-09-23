Insecurity: Gunmen Abduct Plateau Assembly Member From Home

Gunmen have kidnapped Hon. Denty Laven, a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly representing Pankshin South Constituency.

He was reportedly taken from his home in the Dong area of Jos North Local Government Area.

This incident comes as concerns grow over worsening insecurity in Plateau State. Earlier this month, Stanley Kavwam, Deputy Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, revealed that more than 500 people had been killed in Mangu Local Government Area in the last two years.

He said the attacks, linked to suspected Fulani herdsmen, have displaced 164 communities, which have now been taken over and renamed by the attackers.

Kavwam also criticized the lack of media coverage on the killings, describing the violence as part of a jihadist agenda fueled by indoctrination of young people in the North.

He accused the Nigerian military of failing to effectively tackle the killings in the Middle Belt, while being quick to deploy heavy security to crack down on pro-Biafra agitations in the South East.

He warned that unless young people are properly educated and empowered, the cycle of violence in the region will continue.