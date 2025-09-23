Davido to Vote in 2026 Grammy Awards After Joining Recording Academy

Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been confirmed as a new voting member of the Recording Academy, the body responsible for the Grammy Awards.

The announcement was made on Tuesday through a video posted on the Academy’s official Instagram page, where Davido and other new members expressed their views on joining the institution.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DO7LyPNjosS/?hl=en

Davido described the development as an important step in his career. “I have learned that voting empowers you to have a say in what is considered and voted on in each season,” he said.

“I’m honoured to be part of the Recording Academy community and I look forward to voting.”

As a voting member, Davido will participate in the selection of nominees and winners for the 2026 Grammy Awards. The voting process for that season is scheduled to begin in less than two weeks.

Davido received his first three Grammy nominations at the 2024 awards ceremony. He was nominated again in 2025 for “Sensational,” a collaboration with American singer Chris Brown and Nigerian artist Lojay, in the Best African Music Performance category. The award that year went to Tems for her single “Love Me Jeje.”

Davido, 32, is regarded as one of the leading figures in Afrobeats, a genre that has achieved widespread popularity in recent years. Some of his chart-toppers include “With You” (featuring Omah Lay), which reached number one in Nigeria and had strong streaming numbers globally. Also “Be There Still” and “FEM” are among his songs that have hit No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 100 chart in Nigeria.

He has performed at large international events and venues. For example, Davido headlined major shows such as the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar (via the song “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)”), as well as sold-out arenas in North America (e.g. Scotia Bank Arena in Canada) and large stadiums in Africa.