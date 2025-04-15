Inmates Get Three Meals Daily Despite Economic Challenges -NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says all inmates in its custody across the country receive three meals a day, despite the rising cost of living in Nigeria.

This has been made possible through regular government funding, supported by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, NCoS spokesman Abubakar Umar explained that the federal government provides a yearly budget specifically for feeding inmates. He said the funds are properly managed and used under strict supervision.

“Inmates are entitled to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as outlined in our operational guidelines,” Mr. Umar stated. “All our correctional centres follow strict rules to ensure inmates are well-fed and on time.”

He dismissed recent claims that inmates were starving or dying from hunger, calling such reports false and misleading.

“There is no record of inmates dying or suffering from hunger in any of our centres,” he said. “These allegations are baseless. The welfare of inmates is a top priority for us.”

He also questioned the credibility of reports claiming journalists had interviewed inmates inside correctional facilities. According to him, access to these centres is tightly controlled and requires official approval.

“You can’t just walk into a custodial facility, especially not with cameras or mobile phones. These are high-security areas. Claims of interviews with inmates inside are likely made up,” he said.

Mr. Umar emphasized that the NCoS does not tolerate negligence and continues to work on improving the welfare of inmates. He acknowledged that while there are challenges, they haven’t affected food supply or care.

He urged journalists to confirm facts with official sources before publishing stories, warning that spreading unverified reports can damage public trust.

Mr. Umar also praised the Tinubu administration for increasing the budget for inmate welfare, noting that the interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been actively involved in reforming the correctional system.

“When this government came in, they increased the feeding budget by 50 percent. A panel has also been set up to review inmate feeding, and we believe more improvements are coming,” he said.