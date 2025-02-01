Influx of Farmers Drives Up Cost of Irrigation Land in Taraba State

Thousands of farmers from across the country have moved to Taraba State in search of land for dry-season rice farming, leading to a sharp rise in the cost of renting farmland.

Farmers report that the cost of land for irrigation has increased by nearly 300% due to the high demand.

A visit to several irrigation sites in the state revealed that farmers from northern states such as Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, and Kebbi are heavily represented.

Farmers from southern states, including those in the South-South, South-West, and South-East regions, have also joined the agricultural activity in Taraba this year.

The key irrigation areas include Lau, Karim Lamido, Ardo Kola, Gassol, Donga, and Wukari, as well as areas along the River Benue and other rivers in the state. Many farmers have already begun planting rice.

Reports indicate that the number of farmers engaging in irrigation in Taraba this year is the highest in recent years.

Adamu Abubakar, a farmer from Kebbi State, shared that he has been farming in the Sheka irrigation fields in Gassol Local Government Area for the past four years.

He explained that the fertile soil, abundant water, and high rice yield make Taraba a preferred destination for irrigation farming.

Abubakar added that while the farming conditions are favorable, the lack of proper irrigation facilities such as canals forces farmers to rely on their own equipment, including water pumps and boreholes.

Yakubu Sani, another farmer from Yobe State, described Taraba as a hub for dry season rice farming. He said he has been farming in the state for three years and has made substantial profits.

Many farmers expressed concerns about the rising costs of farmland, labor, fuel, and inputs. Farmland rental fees have tripled compared to previous years, and labor charges have also increased.

A farmer explained that despite the high cost of production, irrigation farming is crucial for their survival, especially after suffering losses during the wet season due to drought. He noted that government support has been lacking, adding to their challenges.

Yerima Isa Tafida, a large-scale farmer, confirmed the significant influx of farmers into the state, particularly in the Sheka irrigation fields.

The chairman of the Rice Farmers Association in Taraba, Tanko Bobbo Andami, highlighted the state’s potential for dry season farming, noting that the fertile land along the River Benue spans over 230 kilometers and can accommodate thousands of farmers.

However, he stressed that the absence of irrigation canals, access roads, and government incentives has made irrigation farming expensive for many.

Andami called on the state and federal governments to provide irrigation facilities to supply water from the River Benue, River Taraba, and River Donga. This would reduce farmers’ reliance on costly water pumps and increase productivity.

Despite the challenges, farmers remain optimistic, driven by the high demand for paddy rice across the country.

