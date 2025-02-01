Nigerian Army Commander Urges Infantry Officers to Pursue Total Victory

The Commander of the Infantry Corps, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abdul Ibrahim has called on infantry officers, soldiers, and units to confront enemies decisively to achieve complete victory.

He made the statement during a send-off ceremony for six senior officers held on Friday at the Headquarters Infantry Corps Conference Room in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim encouraged the officers being redeployed to maintain professionalism and excel in their new roles.

He also acknowledged their contributions to the corps and wished them success in their future assignments.

The officers being posted include Brig.-Gen. HM Bello, Brig.-Gen. AS Bugaje, and Col. OU Lawal, as well as Lt.-Col. YU Andrew, Lt.-Col. MM Garba, and Lt.-Col. A Audu. They are set to take on various key roles, including brigade commanders, commanding officers, and garrison commanders.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim described the officers as hardworking, competent, and professional. He thanked them for their service and urged them to meet the expectations of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede.

He also highlighted Jaji’s significance as the home of infantry, encouraging officers to look forward to serving in the Corps Headquarters, NASI, or other units within the area.

In his vote of thanks, Brig.-Gen. Bello expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for trusting them with key positions.

He pledged the officers’ loyalty to the corps and the Nigerian Army, promising to make the leadership proud.

The ceremony concluded with senior officers praising the contributions of the redeployed officers, who were presented with plaques as a mark of appreciation for their service.

