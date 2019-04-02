INEC Decision on Rivers Governorship Election a Charade – Rivers APC

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned in strong terms, the so-called timelines and activities to conclude the March 9 governorship election in Rivers State as announced at the stakeholders meeting.

Rivers APC described timelines and activities to conclude the March 9 governorship election as “a mere charade well-organised and choreographed” by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in its bid to work from answer to question, adding that the ultimate result can only be to announce their preferred partner and collaborator as winner against the AAC candidate, Engr Biokpomabo Awara, who was clearly in the lead before collation was aborted. Whether INEC will succeed in its machinations will be seen in the days to come.

The APC in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt Rivers State today by the party’s Spokesman, Senibo Chris Finebone said several actions of INEC had prepared the minds of many that the entire exercise was skewed to favour Gov. Wike and the PDP leaving in the process, several questions without answers.

“For example, where and under whose custody were the result sheets and other sensitive materials involved in the collation process kept since they were not returned to the Central Bank for safe-keeping? How come that Gov. Wike knew about the 17 LGAs whose results had been allegedly collated and had posted same on his official Twitter handle long before INEC made the announcement? Answers to these and other questions will continue to hang on their neck like an albatross” Finebone said.

He declared that, “the truth is that what is happening now is in complete fulfillment of the tripartite collaboration between Gov. Wike, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Obo Effanga ably assisted by the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Rivers State, Mr. Etim John. INEC Headquarters is merely leading the Nunc Dimittis.”