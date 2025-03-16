Indigenous Tivs Appeal to Tinubu, Others To Intervene Over Land Grabbing In Nasarawa

Tiv people in Nasarawa State have appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Abdullahi Sule and civil society organisations to look into the seizure of their ancestral farmlands in Awe, Keana and Obi local government areas of the state.

According to the president of Mdzough U Tiv, Mr Philip Nongu, who made the appeal at a press conference in Abuja Saturday, March 15, said that over 10,000 hectares of their cultivated land was being targeted for seizure.

Nongu maintained that land has been integral to the livelihood of Tiv people for centuries.

He alleged that some officials and traditional rulers were conspiring to displace Tiv farmers under the pretext of agricultural projects.