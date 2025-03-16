Comedian Ijoba Lande’s Wife, Dara, Apologizes for Infidelity

Comedian Ijoba Lande’s wife, Darasimi, popularly known as Dara, has publicly apologized following allegations of infidelity.

In an interview on Talk to B podcast on Saturday, Dara expressed remorse and pleaded for forgiveness from her husband and the public.

“Ijoba Lande, don’t be upset with me. I’m also begging everybody that I have disappointed and Nigerians all over the world. This is not who I am, but I did not pray to make such a mistake again. And I will never walk close to it again. I beg you in the name of God, I’m so sorry, I’m very sorry,” she said.

Her apology follows calls for forgiveness from actor Baba Tee and Mary Gold.

Ijoba Lande had recently accused Baba Tee and other colleagues of being involved with his wife. Initially denying the allegations, Baba Tee later admitted to having a brief encounter with Dara and publicly apologized.

Mary Gold, who was both Ijoba Lande’s manager and Dara’s close friend, also admitted to taking Dara to Baba Tee’s house, where the incident occurred.

Do you think Ijoba Lande should forgive his wife or not.