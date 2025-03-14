INC, Bode George Warn Tinubu: Wike’s Ijaw Minority Remark & Rivers Crisis Could Destabilize Nigeria

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;
6. Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has expressed frustration over widespread inefficiency in the country’s workforce. Taking to Instagram, Afolayan criticized job seekers for lacking dedication and professionalism despite complaining about unemployment. His concerns resonated with many industry peers, including actress Biola Bayo, media personality Stephanie Coker, and comedian Kiekie, who shared similar experiences with unreliable employees. Business owners also weighed in, mentioning issues like staff abandoning jobs after training and prioritizing quick money over career growth.
7. An Abia businessman, Eke Agbai Eke, has sued First Bank of Nigeria over an alleged fraudulent withdrawal of N55 million from his fixed deposit account. The unauthorized transactions occurred while he was in Umuahia, and he discovered the issue in December 2023 when he lost access to his account. Despite multiple complaints, the bank failed to return his funds, prompting him to take legal action. First Bank later conducted an internal investigation, leading to the dismissal of several senior officials. The bank’s legal counsel has not commented, while Eke’s lawyers continue to pursue the case.