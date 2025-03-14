INC, Bode George Warn Tinubu: Wike’s Ijaw Minority Remark & Rivers Crisis Could Destabilize Nigeria

1. The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over his alleged remarks that the Ijaw people are a “minority of minorities” in Rivers and other South-South states except Bayelsa. INC National Publicity Secretary, Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, said the group was committed to peace and noted that the Ijaw are Nigeria’s fourth-largest ethnic group. He criticized Wike’s comments, stating that he should better understand the state’s history as a former Rivers governor.

The former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, also urged President Bola Tinubu to rein in Wike to prevent further political crisis in Rivers State. He criticized Wike’s media outbursts and impeachment threats against Governor Sim Fubara, warning they could destabilize the state. George likened the situation to the Nigerian Civil War, saying that unrest in Rivers would have national economic consequences.

2. The former SUBEB Project Manager Abdulsamad Abdulsalam testified at the Kwara State High Court that all 2013 infrastructural projects exceeded expectations. The EFCC is prosecuting the former Kwara governor and Finance Commissioner for allegedly diverting ₦5.78 billion in education funds, though both pleaded not guilty. Abdulsalam confirmed that no contracts were awarded while the state government paid counterpart funds in 2014 and 2015. Another witness, Dr. Musa Dasuki, emphasized that SUBEB funds should not be used as loans. The case was adjourned to April 12, 2025.

3. Bala Mohammed, chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, has expressed readiness to collaborate with Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, to promote good governance. After a consultation meeting in Bauchi, Mohammed acknowledged Obi as the leader of the opposition and stated the need for a united front to address poverty and insecurity. Obi, in turn, spoke on the importance of tackling poverty, particularly in the North, to curb crime. Both leaders stressed the need for a non-partisan approach to national issues, prioritizing governance over political differences.

4. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for a US-backed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but insisted on guarantees for long-term peace and addressing the root causes of the conflict. He emphasized the need for discussions on monitoring the truce and ensuring Ukraine does not use it to rearm. US President Donald Trump called Putin’s response “promising” but incomplete, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized it as manipulative. The ceasefire talks come amid ongoing Russian advances in eastern Ukraine and Kursk. Russia aims to use negotiations to secure its demands, including Ukraine dropping its NATO bid and recognizing Russia’s territorial claims.

5. A British jury convicted UN judge Lydia Mugambe of forcing a Ugandan woman into slavery after tricking her into coming to the UK. Mugambe, also a Ugandan high court judge, brought the victim under pretenses and made her work unpaid as a nanny while confiscating her passport. The victim eventually sought help, leading to police involvement. Mugambe denied the charges but was found guilty of forced labor, immigration offenses, and witness intimidation. She is set to be sentenced on May 2. Prosecutors praised the victim’s bravery in seeking justice.

6. Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has expressed frustration over widespread inefficiency in the country’s workforce. Taking to Instagram, Afolayan criticized job seekers for lacking dedication and professionalism despite complaining about unemployment. His concerns resonated with many industry peers, including actress Biola Bayo, media personality Stephanie Coker, and comedian Kiekie, who shared similar experiences with unreliable employees. Business owners also weighed in, mentioning issues like staff abandoning jobs after training and prioritizing quick money over career growth.

7. An Abia businessman, Eke Agbai Eke, has sued First Bank of Nigeria over an alleged fraudulent withdrawal of N55 million from his fixed deposit account. The unauthorized transactions occurred while he was in Umuahia, and he discovered the issue in December 2023 when he lost access to his account. Despite multiple complaints, the bank failed to return his funds, prompting him to take legal action. First Bank later conducted an internal investigation, leading to the dismissal of several senior officials. The bank’s legal counsel has not commented, while Eke’s lawyers continue to pursue the case.

