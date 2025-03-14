INC, Bode George Warn Tinubu: Wike’s Ijaw Minority Remark & Rivers Crisis Could Destabilize Nigeria

1. The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over his alleged remarks that the Ijaw people are a “minority of minorities” in Rivers and other South-South states except Bayelsa. INC National Publicity Secretary, Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, said the group was committed to peace and noted that the Ijaw are Nigeria’s fourth-largest ethnic group. He criticized Wike’s comments, stating that he should better understand the state’s history as a former Rivers governor.

The former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, also urged President Bola Tinubu to rein in Wike to prevent further political crisis in Rivers State. He criticized Wike’s media outbursts and impeachment threats against Governor Sim Fubara, warning they could destabilize the state. George likened the situation to the Nigerian Civil War, saying that unrest in Rivers would have national economic consequences.

2. The former SUBEB Project Manager Abdulsamad Abdulsalam testified at the Kwara State High Court that all 2013 infrastructural projects exceeded expectations. The EFCC is prosecuting the former Kwara governor and Finance Commissioner for allegedly diverting ₦5.78 billion in education funds, though both pleaded not guilty. Abdulsalam confirmed that no contracts were awarded while the state government paid counterpart funds in 2014 and 2015. Another witness, Dr. Musa Dasuki, emphasized that SUBEB funds should not be used as loans. The case was adjourned to April 12, 2025.