For 50 Years, Nigeria Borrowed from Generations Yet Unborn –Tinubu Defends Reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that his administration’s economic overhaul is driven by the urgent need to protect the interests of future generations after decades of exhausting resources meant for the unborn.

“For 50 years, Nigeria was spending money of generations yet unborn and servicing the West coast of our subregion with fuel. It was getting difficult to plan for our children’s future,” he said.

Reflecting on the nation’s economic struggles, he emphasized the importance of reforming a system that had been draining the country’s future potential.

“We faced serious headwinds when I took over, very challenging times. Nigeria would have been bankrupt if we had not taken the actions that we took, and we had to prevent the economy’s collapse.”

President Tinubu declared that the administration had been able to stem the tide and expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their collective support in turning things around.

“Today, we are sitting pretty on a good foundation. We have reversed the problem; the Exchange rate is stabilising. Food prices are coming down, especially during Ramadan. We will have light at the end of the tunnel.”

He said firm adherence to democratic tenets is the best route to economic, social, and political development.

“I am happy that you are holding to your belief in democracy. I thank you for keeping faith and remembering how we started. Some people missed the ball.

“Some leadership failed, but we kept the faith with our democratic beliefs and freedom and the right to aspire to the highest office in the land. I am benefitting from it.”