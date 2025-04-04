In-stream ads is now part of content monetisation

Explore which type of content is performing best or how to optimise engagement for more earnings.

Insights into your success Explore which type of content is performing best or how to optimise engagement for more earnings.

Ads integrate seamlessly into your eligible public videos and reels. This makes you eligible for earnings in this program.

Content is front and centre Ads integrate seamlessly into your eligible public videos and reels. This makes you eligible for earnings in this program.

Go to your professional dashboard at any time to see how much you’ve earned across content types, all in one place.

A streamlined experience Go to your professional dashboard at any time to see how much you’ve earned across content types, all in one place.

You can earn money on original, well-performing content in any format. This includes eligible public reels, videos, photos, text posts and now stories!

More ways to earn You can earn money on original, well-performing content in any format. This includes eligible public reels, videos, photos, text posts and now stories!

The Facebook Content Monetisation beta gives creators the opportunity to earn money based on the performance of their eligible Facebook videos, reels, photos, stories and text posts. It is currently an invitation-only programme while in beta testing.

The Content Monetisation beta combines three existing Facebook monetisation programmes:

In-stream ads, which monetises videos

Ads on Reels, which monetises reels

Performance bonus programme, which monetises video, photo and text posts

Note: You will not be able to join, rejoin or continue participation in in-stream ads, ads on reels or the Performance bonus programme after you onboard on the Content Monetisation beta.